A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across Yorkshire this week - here are the dates the snow is predicted to fall.

The Met Office warns that snow showers will continue into the week, causing further disruption in various areas. Yorkshire locals can expect to experience travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and a small chance of power cuts and other services including mobile phone coverage may be affected.

The weather service said: “Cold, blustery northerly winds will continue to drive frequent showers of snow and hail into these areas on Tuesday (March 7). Snow could develop quite widely across the warning area on Thursday (March 9) and Friday (March 10) as a potentially quite deep sea area of low pressure moves across the UK.

“Parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England are currently expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday. In addition, there is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

Members of the public make their way through the snow. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

When will snow hit Yorkshire?

Leeds

Snow is expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

York

Snow is expected to fall on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 between 12am and 10am.

It is also expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

Hull

Snow is expected to fall on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 between 12am and 10am.

It is also expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

Sheffield

Snow is expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

Huddersfield

Snow is expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

Wakefield

Snow is expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

Harrogate

Snow is expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

Bradford

Snow is expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

Doncaster

Snow is expected to fall on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 between 3am and 6pm.

Scarborough

Snow is expected to fall on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 between 12am and 10am.

Whitby