On March 30 2022, the Met Office warned of ice and extreme weather across parts of the country.

Driving in these weather conditions can be very dangerous, so Green Flag has shared a comment and some helpful tips to prepare drivers for the extreme weather ahead.

Commercial director at Green Flag, Mark Newberry, said: “Although many of us thought the colder weather was behind us, it’s unfortunately starting to feel like winter again. After the lovely sunshine of recent days, the temperature is set to drop even further towards the end of this week, with some parts of the UK expecting snow, sleet and icy conditions.

Experts share tips for how to drive safely in icy and extreme weather conditions. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Green Flag is urging drivers to take extra care when setting off on their journeys. In these weather conditions it’s important to plan your route in advance, checking for any issues via online maps and travel apps, and when driving to keep a safe distance from cars in front of you.

“Frozen windscreens are also prevalent during these times, and drivers are reminded that it is extremely important to properly clear the ice or frost from your car before hitting the road. Not only is clearing your car of ice an important safety check but it’s also a legal requirement.”

Green Flag’s top tips for driving safely in icy conditions:

1 - The three-second rule: Keep a three-second gap between you and the car in front of you. When that car passes a landmark, count slowly to three. If you pass the same landmark before you get to three, you’re too close. Slowing down a vehicle on icy roads can take three or four times longer than you might expect.

2 - Plan ahead: Plan your journey and check for disruption that would cause you issues, like road closures or delays.

3 - Stick to gentle movements: The trick here to keep control on a slippery surface is to be gentle with your actions when accelerating or braking. The more abrupt the action, the more likely your car is to break traction.

4 - When not to brake: If you feel your car is starting to slide, avoid touching the brake. Try to steer in the direction you’re sliding to prevent the car spinning.

5 - Be vigilant: You need to make sure you are expecting the unexpected, winds can cause movements on the roads and therefore, staying alert will save you and the others.