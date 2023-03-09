The heavy snow is likely to result in significant disruption this afternoon (Thursday, March 9) and Friday (March 10) morning. The Met Office has warned that there may be travel delays on roads, potential delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, possible disruption to rural communities and power outages. Various schools are closed due to the adverse weather.
The weather service said: “Snow is expected to develop over northern England on Thursday morning, becoming persistent through the afternoon and overnight into early Friday morning before slowly easing. Residual impacts from snowfall are expected to persist through Friday morning.
“10-20 cm of snow is expected to fall quite widely, with some places seeing 30-40 cm. Strong easterly winds are expected to accompany this snow, leading to blizzards and drifting of lying snow.” These parts of Yorkshire are expected to have it the worst, with an amber weather warning being issued for snow.
Hour by hour weather forecast for parts of Yorkshire most affected by snow
Weather forecast for Leeds
10am to 11am
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
11am to 12pm
Light snow
0C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
12pm to 1pm
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
2pm to 3pm
Light snow
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
3pm to 4pm
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Light snow
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
5pm to 6pm
Light snow
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
6pm to 7pm
Heavy snow
1C
80 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
8pm to 9pm
Sleet
1C
60 per cent chance of precipitation
9pm to 10pm
Sleet
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Sleet
1C
60 per cent chance of precipitation
11pm to 12am
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
Weather forecast for Bradford
11am to 12pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
12pm to 1pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
2pm to 3pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
3pm to 4pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
5pm to 6pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
6pm to 7pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
8pm to 9pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
9pm to 10pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
11pm to 12am
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
Weather forecast for Sheffield
11am to 12pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
12pm to 1pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
2pm to 3pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
3pm to 4pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
5pm to 6pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
6pm to 7pm
Light snow
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
8pm to 9pm
Sleet
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
9pm to 10pm
Sleet
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Sleet
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
11pm to 12am
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
Weather forecast for Harrogate
11am to 12pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
12pm to 1pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
2pm to 3pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
3pm to 4pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
5pm to 6pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
6pm to 7pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
8pm to 9pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
9pm to 10pm
Light snow
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
11pm to 12am
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
Weather forecast for Halifax
11am to 12pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
12pm to 1pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
2pm to 3pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
3pm to 4pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
5pm to 6pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
6pm to 7pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
8pm to 9pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
9pm to 10pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
11pm to 12am
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
Weather forecast for Wakefield
11am to 12pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
12pm to 1pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Heavy snow
0C
95 per cent chance of precipitation
2pm to 3pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
3pm to 4pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
5pm to 6pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
6pm to 7pm
Light snow
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Heavy snow
0C
90 per cent chance of precipitation
8pm to 9pm
Sleet
1C
60 per cent chance of precipitation
9pm to 10pm
Sleet
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Sleet
1C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
11pm to 12am
Heavy snow
1C
90 per cent chance of precipitation