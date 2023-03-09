Snow is expected to storm across parts of Yorkshire affecting travel and communities - here is a run down of the forecast hour by hour.

The heavy snow is likely to result in significant disruption this afternoon (Thursday, March 9) and Friday (March 10) morning. The Met Office has warned that there may be travel delays on roads, potential delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, possible disruption to rural communities and power outages. Various schools are closed due to the adverse weather.

The weather service said: “Snow is expected to develop over northern England on Thursday morning, becoming persistent through the afternoon and overnight into early Friday morning before slowly easing. Residual impacts from snowfall are expected to persist through Friday morning.

“10-20 cm of snow is expected to fall quite widely, with some places seeing 30-40 cm. Strong easterly winds are expected to accompany this snow, leading to blizzards and drifting of lying snow.” These parts of Yorkshire are expected to have it the worst, with an amber weather warning being issued for snow.

People walk through snow. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

Hour by hour weather forecast for parts of Yorkshire most affected by snow

Weather forecast for Leeds

10am to 11am

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

11am to 12pm

Light snow

0C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

1C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Heavy snow

1C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

2pm to 3pm

Light snow

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

3pm to 4pm

Heavy snow

1C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Light snow

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

5pm to 6pm

Light snow

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

6pm to 7pm

Heavy snow

1C

80 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Heavy snow

1C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

8pm to 9pm

Sleet

1C

60 per cent chance of precipitation

9pm to 10pm

Sleet

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Sleet

1C

60 per cent chance of precipitation

11pm to 12am

Heavy snow

1C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

Weather forecast for Bradford

11am to 12pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

2pm to 3pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

3pm to 4pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

5pm to 6pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

6pm to 7pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

8pm to 9pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

9pm to 10pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

11pm to 12am

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

Weather forecast for Sheffield

11am to 12pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

2pm to 3pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

3pm to 4pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

5pm to 6pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

6pm to 7pm

Light snow

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Heavy snow

1C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

8pm to 9pm

Sleet

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

9pm to 10pm

Sleet

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Sleet

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

11pm to 12am

Heavy snow

1C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

Weather forecast for Harrogate

11am to 12pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

2pm to 3pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

3pm to 4pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

5pm to 6pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

6pm to 7pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

8pm to 9pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

9pm to 10pm

Light snow

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Heavy snow

1C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

11pm to 12am

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

Weather forecast for Halifax

11am to 12pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

2pm to 3pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

3pm to 4pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

5pm to 6pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

6pm to 7pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

8pm to 9pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

9pm to 10pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

11pm to 12am

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

Weather forecast for Wakefield

11am to 12pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Heavy snow

0C

95 per cent chance of precipitation

2pm to 3pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

3pm to 4pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

5pm to 6pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

6pm to 7pm

Light snow

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Heavy snow

0C

90 per cent chance of precipitation

8pm to 9pm

Sleet

1C

60 per cent chance of precipitation

9pm to 10pm

Sleet

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Sleet

1C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

11pm to 12am

Heavy snow

1C