Leeds Bradford Airport is set to open newly refurbished lounges in April with longer opening hours and will be relocated to an area with better views of the runway.

The Yorkshire Lounge and the 1432 Runway Club lounges have been renovated at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) and expanded to include extra seating and will boast improved menus which will showcase locally sourced food and drink, including beers and spirits.

By popular demand, longer opening hours will be imposed with availability from as early as 4am to as late as 8pm daily and all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the renovation and expansion, 1432 Runway Club has been relocated in order to feature the best views of the runway and has been redecorated with a Scandinavian-inspired interior, with new furniture and a feature wall.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Both lounges remain open up to the final refurbished lounges launching in April 2023.

Commercial and strategy director, John Cunliffe, said: “We’re delighted to see work start on our new and improved lounges. A lot of thought and care has gone into their design, and details such as their food and drink offering, to make them enjoyable and relaxing for all our passengers, whether they’re flying for business or pleasure.

“Our new 4am opening times means that passengers on early morning flights can now enjoy a fuller lounge experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To promote the newly refurbished lounges, LBA is offering complimentary fast track with all bookings made before April 6, 2023 (terms and conditions apply). Passengers are also invited to subscribe to LBA’s mailing list to get the chance to win lounge access for up to four people.

A CGI of the new-look 1432 Runway Club. (Pic credit: Leeds Bradford Airport)

Prices begin at £35 per person and customers can find out more information and book by visiting the airport website.