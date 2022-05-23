When preparing for your flight, one thing that can always be stressful is figuring out how much liquid to take through security.

Packing can be a much smoother process once you know the regulations around liquids, from the amount you can take to how to pack them.

Here is everything you need to know about taking liquids in your hand luggage.

Jet2.com at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

How much liquid can I take?

Liquids must be in a container of no more than 100ml or 3.4 ounces.

Collectively, each traveller can carry a maximum of 1,000ml through security and you can buy more liquids in the departure lounge if you need them, for example a travel-size bottle of suncream.

What does liquids mean?

Examples of liquids that you can carry in your hand luggage include:

- Water and drinks, soups or syrups

- Creams, lotions and oils

- Perfume

- Sprays

- Gels - for hair and shower gel

- Shaving foam, other foams, deodorants and anything in pressurised containers

- Pastes, like toothpaste

- Liquid-solid mixtures

- Mascara

- Any other items of a similar consistency

How do I pack my liquids?

All liquids should fit into one transparent, re-sealable 20cm x 20cm bag.