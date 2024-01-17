Leeds Bradford Airport: Planes diverted and not landing at LBA due to weather including from Belfast, Gdansk and Dublin
Flights have not landed on the runway for more than three hours.
Routes which have been diverted including from Gdansk, Dublin and Belfast city airports.
Diversions have gone to airports including Liverpool, Humberside and East Midlands.
The Met Office has issued amber warnings for snow between 3pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday in north-west Scotland and the Northern Isles, meaning road delays are likely and some vehicles could be stranded.
The Met Office amber warning forecasts some areas could see an extra 15-20cm of snow, meaning power cuts are likely and more remote communities are at risk of being cut off.
Yellow weather warnings of snow and ice have been updated, with much of Scotland, northern England, parts of Wales and Northern Ireland covered on Wednesday, and southern and central Scotland affected by an ice warning.
On Thursday parts of western and northern Scotland, north east and eastern England, Wales and Northern Ireland are affected by a snow and ice warning.
A spokesperson for LBA has been contacted for comment.
UPDATE 1.30PM:
A spokesperson for the airport said: “We are open but experiencing delays and disruptions to flights due to the adverse weather. We’d recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.