Leeds Bradford Airport: Planes not taking off due to Storm Debi causing travel misery
Afternoon flights to Faro in Portugal and Lanzarote both boarded passengers before returning to the stands this afternoon at Leeds Bradford Airport.
One passenger heading to Lanzarote, posting on social media, said: “No aborted takeoff, just too windy to set off. Not sure when we’ll get away.”
Gusts of over 70mph were recorded across the UK as Storm Debi blew in.
An amber weather warning for wind – meaning buildings could be damaged and travel disruption was likely – remained in place on Monday afternoon for North West England.
Severe gales caused power cuts across the island of Ireland, with around 100,000 homes and businesses left without electricity.
Gusts of 77mph were recorded in Gwynedd, 74mph at Killowen in Northern Ireland and 68mph on the Isle of Man as the low pressure system moved across the Irish Sea.
The Met Office’s amber alert for North West England, covering coastal areas from Liverpool to Whitehaven, was put in place until 4pm.
Winds of 70-80mph were expected at the coast, with 60-65mph predicted for inland areas as Storm Debi moves from west to east, heading out into the North Sea this evening.
People were told to expect flying debris, tiles blown off roofs, road and bridge closures, public transport to be affected, possible power cuts and dangerous conditions by the sea.
Leeds Bradford Airport has been contacted for comment.