Leeds Bradford Airport: Strike update after workers demand additional de-icing payments
Workers at the airport - already responsible for baggage handling, moving planes around the tarmac and driving specialised vehicles – had been due to take industrial action from December 19 until January 4 after they were denied a bonus payment for additional de-icing duties in cold weather.
The payment was being paid to other Swissport workers at other airports and Unite members at Leeds-Bradford airport were “furious” that they were missing out, Unite said.
Unite general sectary Sharon Graham said: “I’m delighted our members have won the payment they were fighting for. This shows that Unite continues to be the winning union and the power of the union movement when workers band together.”
Unite regional officer Chris Muscroft added: “Following positive negotiations with the company an agreement has been reached and industrial action has been cancelled.
"A payment has been agreed in recognition of the work undertaken and an agreement reached for closer working going forward to avoid a similar situation again.”
