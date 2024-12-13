Ramp agents working for Swissport at Leeds-Bradford airport have won their fight for additional de-icing payments and have called off proposed industrial action that could have brought the airport to a standstill this Christmas.

Workers at the airport - already responsible for baggage handling, moving planes around the tarmac and driving specialised vehicles – had been due to take industrial action from December 19 until January 4 after they were denied a bonus payment for additional de-icing duties in cold weather.

The payment was being paid to other Swissport workers at other airports and Unite members at Leeds-Bradford airport were “furious” that they were missing out, Unite said.

Unite general sectary Sharon Graham said: “I’m delighted our members have won the payment they were fighting for. This shows that Unite continues to be the winning union and the power of the union movement when workers band together.”

Unite regional officer Chris Muscroft added: “Following positive negotiations with the company an agreement has been reached and industrial action has been cancelled.