Leeds Bradford Airport: Terminal evacuated as statement released
Leeds Bradford Airport was evacuated on Monday afternoon.
Passengers took to social media after being asked to evacuate the terminal at the airport shortly before 2pm.
Plane spotters noticed aircraft not landing for a short period and circling overhead.
It has now been confirmed the airport was evacuated due to a fire alarm.
In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for LBA said: “Yes, we had an evacuation of the terminal today due to a fire alarm sounding.
"Thankfully, it was a false alarm.”
