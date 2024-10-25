Leeds Bradford Airport: Where can I smoke at the airport? Smoking rules explained
To progress the £100m privately funded LBA:REGEN development of the airport, the airside smoking area for passengers has been closed since August 19, 2024.
The airport website states the inconvenience will help the progress of LBA:REGEN - a vital regeneration of our terminal facilities that will dramatically improve the passenger experience and help unlock economic growth for the region – creating 1,500 new direct jobs at LBA and 4,000 new indirect jobs, as well as contributing a total of £940 million to the local economy by 2030.
Whilst the smoking area is closed, passengers wishing to smoke ahead of their flight can find a dedicated area away from the terminal front before travelling through security, the website states.
It is illegal to smoke indoors and the airport has a zero-tolerance policy.
Passengers found smoking or vaping in the terminal could be issued with a fine of up to £2,500 and ejected from the airport, even if this means passengers missing their flight.
There is only one designated smoking area at Leeds Bradford Airport which is located outside the terminal before security.
Electronic cigarettes are permitted for use only in the designated smoking area.
