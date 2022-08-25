Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival will be taking place at Bramham Park from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28, where The 1975 will be headlining along with Charli XCX, Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice and AJ Tracey.

Leading up to and during the event, there will be road closures across the city. Here is a list of them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M)/A64 roundabout

Road closure and work being carried out. (Pic credit: Frank Reid)

This route will be closed to all drivers travelling Eastbound (i.e from Leeds to York) from 4am on Wednesday, August 24 to 3pm on Monday, August 29.

West Woods Road (junction with Wattle Syke)

This road will be closed from 9pm on Friday, August 26 to 3am on Saturday, August 27 and from 9pm on Sunday, August 28 to 3pm on Monday, August 29 for Southbound traffic.

Kiddal Lane (junction with the A64/York Road and Potterton Lane)

This road will be closed from Wednesday, August 24 to Monday, August 29.

What alternative routes should Leeds residents use?

Drivers in Leeds should use routes via Clifford/Boston Spa/Tadcaster and avoid the A1(M)/Grange Moor/Wattle Syke roundabouts throughout during the peak times of 8am to 6pm daily when peak incoming traffic is anticipated. As well as from 7am to 3pm on Monday, August 29 when festival traffic will be leaving.

If Thorner residents require access to the A1(M) from Wednesday, August 24 to Sunday, August 28, it’s advisable to travel along Thorner Road, turning left on West Woods Road and travelling north to enter the A1(M) at Wattle Syke.

Residents who want to travel east, who would usually use the A64, should use the new East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) junction, follow ELOR to the A58 and use the A659 to access the A1 south to York Road. Or alternatively travel south along ELOR from Leeds Road to join the M1 northbound and join the A64.

Traffic heading towards the Reading and Leeds Festival this year has been instructed to use the dedicated hard shoulder for the drop off parking at J44. This is to reduce congestion on A64 east. Additional patrols in the area will support any broken down vehicles and a reduced speed limit is in place.

Notice to all Bramham residents

If you normally use the A64 eastbound to travel back to Bramham village, you must use the A64 Eastbound from Seacroft to the new ELOR junction, follow ELOR to the A58 and follow the A58 towards Wetherby and then to Boston Spa.

Access to Bramham village from Boston Spa via Clifford Moor Road, Bramham Road to the village. This route will avoid joining the route of any festival traffic which will be utilising West Woods Road and Paradise Way during the festival and have the potential to involve delays to your journey.

Notice to all Thorner residents

If you would normally use the A64 eastbound to travel back to Thorner village, you will be able to follow the A64 from Seacroft Eastbound to the new junction with ELOR, follow ELOR towards A58 to the roundabout with Skeltons Lane and access Thorner via Skeltons Lane.

Or Thorner can be accessed via the A58 which should be relatively free from festival traffic.