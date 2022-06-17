From Thursday, August 26 to Saturday, August 28 Leeds will host its annual festival with a stellar line-up.

Performers will include Ashnikko, Cassyette, Barns Courtney, Luude, and HO99O9 amongst many others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acts will join the previously announced headliners playing at the dual Main Stages: Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.

Leeds Festival at Bramham Park. (Pic credit: Mark Bickerdike)

The 2022 BBC Introducing stage line-up has also been announced, featuring the most exciting upcoming talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.

The event offers a tour-de-force of cutting edge and exciting names in every genre. The festival will take place at Leeds’ popular Bramham Park.

Acts include Love Island contestant from 2018, Wes Nelson, who has established himself in the music industry and had released his latest single in April 2021 ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ featuring Yxng Bane. Bastille will also be performing along with Sheffield rock band Bring Me The Horizon, Jack Harlow and 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin.

Youth Climate Justice Coalition, made up of Climate Live, Fridays for Future, Teach the Future and XR Youth, will also bring their campaign bus to Leeds and there will be speeches and workshops held at the bus. The Youth Climate Justice Coalition will also be performing on the Alternative Stage as well as other continued sustainability initiatives.

Managing director at Festival Republic, Melvin Benn, said: “This project will be a game changer for outdoor live events. Generating our own temporary power is the highest contributor of on-site Greenhouse Gas emissions at a festival, and by plugging into the grid we will reduce this significantly.

“By doing this, and sharing our knowledge with others, festival goers can have an amazing time at festivals safe in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can as event organisers to create events that have positive rather than negative impacts.”

Emergency co-founder at Music Declares, Lewis Jamieson, said: “Festival Republic and Melvin personally have been at the forefront of action on climate and environmental issues within the music industry for years. In partnering with MDE to make renewable event power a reality, they are not just continuing FR’s transition towards a greener future but offering the entire live sector an invaluable pathway that will benefit the whole live music community.

“We are delighted to be working with Festival Republic on such a visible example of the difference positive music businesses can make in relation to the climate crisis.”

Here is the line-up so far at Leeds Festival 2022 which has just been announced in alphabetical order.

100 Gecs

A.M.C ft Phantom

A1 x J1

Amy Roberts

Alcemist

Alissic

All Time Low

AMA

Anorak Patch

Arctic Monkeys

Arrdee

As It Is

Ashnikko

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bakar

Barns Courtney

Bastille

BBNO$

Beabadoobee

Beauty School Dropout

Beefy Melons

Bemz

Ben Malone

Bilk

Biscits

Black Honey

Bou

Bring Me The Horizon

Brooke Combe

Bru-C

Caity Baser

Carolesdaughter

Caspr

Cassia

Cassyette

Chloe Morriondo

Chloe Sage

Christian Alexander

Circa Waves

Claudia Valentina

Cleopatrick

Comfy

Corella

Country Dons

Courting

Crawlers

Crystal Millz

CVC

D Block-Europe

Daisy Brain

Dan D’Lion

Danny Brown

Danny Cool

Dave

Dave Duracell

Dayglow

Deadletter

Delta Heavy

Denzel Curry

De’Wayne

DJ Danny Oliver

DJ James Holland

DJ Semtex

DJ Target

DMA’s

Doktored

Dolores Forever

Dylan

Eddie & Lewis

Embly

Emby

Emily Pilbeam

Enter Shikari

Everyone You Know

Fever 333

Flowerovlove

Fountains D.C.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

French The Kid

Fumez The Engineer

Gabe Coulter

Gayle

Glaive

Glass Animals

Gorgon City

Gracielou

Griff

Grove

Gus Dapperton

Halsey

Hazey

HO99O9

Honeyglaze

Hybrid Minds

Jack Harlow

Jaguar

Jazmine Flowers

JBee

Joe Unknown

Joesef

Joey Valence & Brae

Jords

Jossy Mitsu

Joy Crookes

JPEGMafia

Just Wondering

JXDN

Kanine

Kasst x AJfrmThe8

Kid Brunswick

Kid Kapichi

Knucks

Koven

Krept & Konan

LD

Lice

Lime Garden

Little Simz

Luude

Madison Beer

Main Phase

Mallrat

Meduulla

Meg Ward

Megan Thee Stallion

Mi-El

Michael Walls

Millie Cotton

Miso Extra

Mixtress

Morrisson

Mugun

Maneskin

M’Way

Nia Archives

Noah Tucker

Obskur

Ojerime

Oneman

Pa Salieu

Pale Waves

Panic Shack

Phem

Pinkpantheress

Piri & Tommy

Police Car Collective

Polo G

Poppy

Potter Payper

Priestgate

Punctual

Rachel Hulme

Rage Against The Machine

Remi Burgz x Tayo Iku

Role Model

Run The Jewels

Sad Night Dynamite

Sigma

Singalongwithpiccadilly

Sir Spyro

Sisi

Snow

Static Dress

Stone

Stretchy Dance Supply

Sueco

Switchotr

Tai Verdes

Tailor Jae

Taipei Houston

The Blinders

The K’s

The Lathums

The Native

The Royston Club

The Scratch

The Sherlocks

The Skinner Brothers

The Stickmen Project

Thumper

Tiger Club

Tom A. Smith

Tommy Farrow

TPD TV

TS7 (Live)

Uninvited

Unknown T

V.I.C

Wallows

Wes Nelson

Wilkinson

Willow

Witch Fever