From Thursday, August 26 to Saturday, August 28 Leeds will host its annual festival with a stellar line-up.
Performers will include Ashnikko, Cassyette, Barns Courtney, Luude, and HO99O9 amongst many others.
The acts will join the previously announced headliners playing at the dual Main Stages: Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.
The 2022 BBC Introducing stage line-up has also been announced, featuring the most exciting upcoming talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.
The event offers a tour-de-force of cutting edge and exciting names in every genre. The festival will take place at Leeds’ popular Bramham Park.
Acts include Love Island contestant from 2018, Wes Nelson, who has established himself in the music industry and had released his latest single in April 2021 ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ featuring Yxng Bane. Bastille will also be performing along with Sheffield rock band Bring Me The Horizon, Jack Harlow and 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin.
Youth Climate Justice Coalition, made up of Climate Live, Fridays for Future, Teach the Future and XR Youth, will also bring their campaign bus to Leeds and there will be speeches and workshops held at the bus. The Youth Climate Justice Coalition will also be performing on the Alternative Stage as well as other continued sustainability initiatives.
Managing director at Festival Republic, Melvin Benn, said: “This project will be a game changer for outdoor live events. Generating our own temporary power is the highest contributor of on-site Greenhouse Gas emissions at a festival, and by plugging into the grid we will reduce this significantly.
“By doing this, and sharing our knowledge with others, festival goers can have an amazing time at festivals safe in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can as event organisers to create events that have positive rather than negative impacts.”
Emergency co-founder at Music Declares, Lewis Jamieson, said: “Festival Republic and Melvin personally have been at the forefront of action on climate and environmental issues within the music industry for years. In partnering with MDE to make renewable event power a reality, they are not just continuing FR’s transition towards a greener future but offering the entire live sector an invaluable pathway that will benefit the whole live music community.
“We are delighted to be working with Festival Republic on such a visible example of the difference positive music businesses can make in relation to the climate crisis.”
Here is the line-up so far at Leeds Festival 2022 which has just been announced in alphabetical order.
100 Gecs
A.M.C ft Phantom
A1 x J1
Amy Roberts
Alcemist
Alissic
All Time Low
AMA
Anorak Patch
Arctic Monkeys
Arrdee
As It Is
Ashnikko
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Bakar
Barns Courtney
Bastille
BBNO$
Beabadoobee
Beauty School Dropout
Beefy Melons
Bemz
Ben Malone
Bilk
Biscits
Black Honey
Bou
Bring Me The Horizon
Brooke Combe
Bru-C
Caity Baser
Carolesdaughter
Caspr
Cassia
Cassyette
Chloe Morriondo
Chloe Sage
Christian Alexander
Circa Waves
Claudia Valentina
Cleopatrick
Comfy
Corella
Country Dons
Courting
Crawlers
Crystal Millz
CVC
D Block-Europe
Daisy Brain
Dan D’Lion
Danny Brown
Danny Cool
Dave
Dave Duracell
Dayglow
Deadletter
Delta Heavy
Denzel Curry
De’Wayne
DJ Danny Oliver
DJ James Holland
DJ Semtex
DJ Target
DMA’s
Doktored
Dolores Forever
Dylan
Eddie & Lewis
Embly
Emby
Emily Pilbeam
Enter Shikari
Everyone You Know
Fever 333
Flowerovlove
Fountains D.C.
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
French The Kid
Fumez The Engineer
Gabe Coulter
Gayle
Glaive
Glass Animals
Gorgon City
Gracielou
Griff
Grove
Gus Dapperton
Halsey
Hazey
HO99O9
Honeyglaze
Hybrid Minds
Jack Harlow
Jaguar
Jazmine Flowers
JBee
Joe Unknown
Joesef
Joey Valence & Brae
Jords
Jossy Mitsu
Joy Crookes
JPEGMafia
Just Wondering
JXDN
Kanine
Kasst x AJfrmThe8
Kid Brunswick
Kid Kapichi
Knucks
Koven
Krept & Konan
LD
Lice
Lime Garden
Little Simz
Luude
Madison Beer
Main Phase
Mallrat
Meduulla
Meg Ward
Megan Thee Stallion
Mi-El
Michael Walls
Millie Cotton
Miso Extra
Mixtress
Morrisson
Mugun
Maneskin
M’Way
Nia Archives
Noah Tucker
Obskur
Ojerime
Oneman
Pa Salieu
Pale Waves
Panic Shack
Phem
Pinkpantheress
Piri & Tommy
Police Car Collective
Polo G
Poppy
Potter Payper
Priestgate
Punctual
Rachel Hulme
Rage Against The Machine
Remi Burgz x Tayo Iku
Role Model
Run The Jewels
Sad Night Dynamite
Sigma
Singalongwithpiccadilly
Sir Spyro
Sisi
Snow
Static Dress
Stone
Stretchy Dance Supply
Sueco
Switchotr
Tai Verdes
Tailor Jae
Taipei Houston
The Blinders
The K’s
The Lathums
The Native
The Royston Club
The Scratch
The Sherlocks
The Skinner Brothers
The Stickmen Project
Thumper
Tiger Club
Tom A. Smith
Tommy Farrow
TPD TV
TS7 (Live)
Uninvited
Unknown T
V.I.C
Wallows
Wes Nelson
Wilkinson
Willow
Witch Fever
Wolf Alice