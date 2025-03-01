Football fans heading to Elland Road for the Leeds United match against West Bromwich Albion to be aware of road closures following a fatal crash on the M621.

Shortly after 12:30am on Saturday (Mar 1), a crash occurred that involved a red HGV and a silver Mercedes car on the M62.

The crash occurred anticlockwise between J1 for Holbeck and J27 for the M62.

A passenger in the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Three other occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.

The driver of the HGV was not injured, West Yorkshire Police reported.

Four people were arrested as police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

Fans heading to Elland Road have been warned about road closures. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

The road was still closed anti-clockwise from junction 1 on the A6110 Ring Road at Beeston and Farnley to the M62 at junction 27 at Gildersome.

The Leeds United versus West Bromwich Albion takes place on Saturday (Mar 1) at 12:30pm, at Elland Road.

National Highways has warned any fans heading to the game to be aware of the closures - which is estimated to last until midday (12pm).

Metro Travel News has also warned fans of the closure in a social media post that said: “There is a diversion 1 hour before & after the match. First West Yorkshire 51, 52 & 55 are diverted via M621 Motorway missing stops outside the stadium.”