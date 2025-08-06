Legal challenge thrown out over Harrogate town centre traffic plans

Campaigners' bids to challenge a £12m redesign of Harrogate town centre have been thrown out by a High Court judge.

Legal action was launched in February to stop the plans surrounding the train station frontway, led by a campaign group called Get Away.

Now a High Court judge has ruled in favour of North Yorkshire Council (NYC), meaning it can press ahead with plans before a final decision is taken in October.

The scheme would see changes to the town's One Arch bridge area and Station Square, with paving and cycle areas as well as bus lanes and changes to traffic signals on major routes.

It would improve Harrogate town centre, supporters say, encouraging people to use public transport rather than driving.

But campaigners claimed the Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) that were needed were unlawful.

They also argued that NYC had failed to consider the full impact of proposals or consult adequately with members of the public.

Now, after a two-day hearing, the judge has ruled "wholly in favour" of the council, it said, dismissing the legal challenge on all five grounds and refusing permission to appeal.

In respect of one of the applicants’ grounds, a statement by NYC outlined, the judge stated that “the points made by the applicant here are bad ones”.

It went on to state that: “the fact that the applicant does not agree with them (the plans) and does not like the fact that its arguments were not accepted, does not make the reasons inadequate in law”.

Coun Malcolm Taylor, executive member for highways, said he welcomed the findings after many months of uncertainty. This decision not only vindicates the thorough and transparent process we followed, but also allows us to move forward with confidence," he said.