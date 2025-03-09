Lendal Bridge, York: Historic bridge closed to traffic after car fire breaks out on busy Saturday afternoon

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 9th Mar 2025, 08:27 BST
A historic bridge in York was closed to traffic on a busy Saturday afternoon after a car fire broke out.

This picture, sent in to The Yorkshire Post by Peter Golding, shows the car engulfed in flames on the historic Lendal Bridge in York city centre, as bystanders watch on.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday (Mar 8).

A status update from the service said: “York crew attended a vehicle fire. They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.”

It is not believed that anyone was injured in the incident, nor was there any damage caused to the bridge.

The car fire in Lendal Bridge in York. Credit: Peter GoldingThe car fire in Lendal Bridge in York. Credit: Peter Golding
The car fire in Lendal Bridge in York. Credit: Peter Golding

North Yorkshire Police also attended the scene to help with traffic management, while the bridge was also closed to pedestrians.

The road was reopened shortly after 3.15pm.

Lendal Bridge first opened in 1863 and was designed by civil engineer Thomas Page, who also designed Westminster Bridge in London.

