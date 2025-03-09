A historic bridge in York was closed to traffic on a busy Saturday afternoon after a car fire broke out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This picture, sent in to The Yorkshire Post by Peter Golding, shows the car engulfed in flames on the historic Lendal Bridge in York city centre, as bystanders watch on.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday (Mar 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A status update from the service said: “York crew attended a vehicle fire. They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.”

It is not believed that anyone was injured in the incident, nor was there any damage caused to the bridge.

The car fire in Lendal Bridge in York. Credit: Peter Golding | Peter Golding

North Yorkshire Police also attended the scene to help with traffic management, while the bridge was also closed to pedestrians.

The road was reopened shortly after 3.15pm.