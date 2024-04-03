LNER is placing hundreds of thousands of tickets on sale for summer 2024 which will help customers to plan and book ahead for the best value fares for their summer day trips and staycations.

Tickets for many LNER weekday and weekend services up to and including Friday, September 6, 2024 will be available from Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to data obtained from LNER, more than 6,000,000 journeys were made between June and August 2023, which is a nine per cent increase on the same period the previous year. From nearly 1,000 miles from the scenic Scottish Highlands, through North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London Kings Cross, LNER also offers many destinations to discover and explore.

Train travelling through the Scottish Borders. (Pic credit: LNER)

Some of the top summer routes in 2023 were: Edinburgh to London Kings Cross; Leeds to London Kings Cross; York to London Kings Cross; Newcastle upon Tyne to London Kings Cross; Peterborough to London Kings Cross; Stevenage to London Kings Cross and Grantham to London Kings Cross.

With summer staycations proving to be very popular, travellers who use LNER are encouraged to book in advance and book direct for summer 2024.

LNER Family Tickets offer travel for up to two adults and four children for one fixed price. Booking directly with LNER also means customers have no booking fee and are kept up to date with access to live journey alerts, while they can also credit for future journeys by signing up to LNER’s loyalty scheme LNER Perks. Deal Finder - exclusive feature to the LNER app - provides destination inspiration and value deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial director at LNER, David Flesher, said: “At LNER, we are continuing to attract more people to rail than ever before, and we are looking forward to the summer season.

“Rail, of course, is one of the most sustainable forms of public transport and we are proud to connect dozens of towns and cities across our route.

“We know it’s more important than ever for our customers to get the best value, and with tickets going on sale now, it means people can plan ahead and look forward to that special summer trip, memory-making days out or catching up with family and friends.”