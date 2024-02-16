The work will start on Saturday, February 17 to Tuesday, February 20, 2024 and as a result, there will be alterations and diversions in place throughout this period.

Yorkshire routes affected by London Kings Cross engineering work

The routes affected are:

Travellers at London's Kings Cross train station. (Pic credit: Niklas Halle'n / AFP via Getty Images)

- Grand Central between Sunderland/Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

- Hull Trains between Beverley/Hull and London Kings Cross

- LNER between Inverness/Aberdeen/Glasgow Central/Edinburgh/Newcastle/York/Skipton/Bradford Forster Square/Harrogate/Leeds/Lincoln and London Kings Cross

- Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains

Saturday (February 17) and Sunday (February 18)

Trains will be diverted to start/terminate at London St Pancras International. They will not call at Beverley, Cottingham, Doncaster, Retford, Grantham or Stevenage.

Monday (February 19) and Tuesday (February 20)

Trains will run to a reduced service and will operate between Beverley/Hull and Doncaster only.

LNER

An amended train service will run between:

- Scotland and Peterborough (two trains per hour)

- Leeds and Peterborough (one train per hour)

Other services will be amended to start/terminate at Grantham.

Lumo

From Saturday to Tuesday, Lumo services will run between Edinburgh and Newcastle, to an amended timetable.

A limited number of trains will run between Edinburgh and Peterborough, connecting with replacement buses between Peterborough and London Kings Cross.