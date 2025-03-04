Loscoe Lane, Normanton: Road closed after pedestrian hit by HGV lorry in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:16 BST
A busy road in Yorkshire has been closed after a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a HGV lorry.

West Yorkshire Police said Loscoe Lane in Normanton was closed shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon (Mar 4).

A man is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area due to the closure.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on Loscoe Lane, Normanton. At 12.35 officers were called to reports a pedestrian had been in collision with a HGV.

“A man has suffered life threatening injuries. The road is currently closed between Normanton Bypass and Sewerbridge Lane whilst enquiries are carried out.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

