A busy road in Yorkshire has been closed after a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a HGV lorry.

West Yorkshire Police said Loscoe Lane in Normanton was closed shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon (Mar 4).

A man is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area due to the closure.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on Loscoe Lane, Normanton. At 12.35 officers were called to reports a pedestrian had been in collision with a HGV.

“A man has suffered life threatening injuries. The road is currently closed between Normanton Bypass and Sewerbridge Lane whilst enquiries are carried out.