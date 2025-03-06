A broken bridge on the M1 and broken down horse box on the A1(M) has caused delays and congestion for travellers in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in South Yorkshire are being warned of delays and congestion as lane closures remain in place on the M1 on Thursday (Mar 6).

Two lanes of the M1 are to remain shut on safety grounds following the discovery of a faulty bridge joint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contractors will carry out repairs on the bridge, which is located between junctions 34 and 35 northbound.

M1 lane closures to remain in place through peak times in South Yorkshire due to bridge joint failure.

National Highways has said: “The work is likely to take place tomorrow evening (Friday), until which two of the four lanes will stay closed.

“Motorists are advised to allow more time for their journeys as there are likely to be delays during peak times today and tomorrow.”

There are three miles of congestion currently on approach.

Not only this but a broken down horse box has caused eight miles of congestion and 60 minutes of delays on the A1(M) near near Sprotborough and Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways has warned drivers of these delays and said: “Please be aware there are 60 min delays above normal journey time on approach to the lane closure on the A1 (M) north between J36 and J37 for a broken down horse box.