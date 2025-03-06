M1 and A1(M) closures: Yorkshire travel chaos as broken bridge and broken down horse box causes delays and congestion on major roads
Drivers in South Yorkshire are being warned of delays and congestion as lane closures remain in place on the M1 on Thursday (Mar 6).
Two lanes of the M1 are to remain shut on safety grounds following the discovery of a faulty bridge joint.
Contractors will carry out repairs on the bridge, which is located between junctions 34 and 35 northbound.
National Highways has said: “The work is likely to take place tomorrow evening (Friday), until which two of the four lanes will stay closed.
“Motorists are advised to allow more time for their journeys as there are likely to be delays during peak times today and tomorrow.”
There are three miles of congestion currently on approach.
Not only this but a broken down horse box has caused eight miles of congestion and 60 minutes of delays on the A1(M) near near Sprotborough and Doncaster.
National Highways has warned drivers of these delays and said: “Please be aware there are 60 min delays above normal journey time on approach to the lane closure on the A1 (M) north between J36 and J37 for a broken down horse box.
“Recovery remains en route.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.