M1 closed in both directions in South Yorkshire due to discovery of 'suspicious package'

South Yorlshire Police said: "The M1 is closed in both directions between J36 and J37 after a suspicious package was found close to the road earlier today. Full update below and we'll share more as soon as we can. Thanks so much for your patience.

"Specialist officers are on the scene to establish what the package is. It is expected to be closed for some time."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans travelling to tonight's match at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday are caught up in the tailbacks.

Police

National Highways said: "The M1 is closed in both directions between J36 and J37, near Barnsley, due to a police-led incident. "

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

Diversion

Northbound - follow the solid square symbol, from J36 - via the A61 westbound, the A616, the A629 northbound and the A628 eastbound - to return at J37.

Southbound - follow the hollow triangle symbol - via the A628 westbound, the A629 Southbound and A616 eastbound - to leave at J37 and return at J35a.

Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.