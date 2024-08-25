M1 closure: Man dies at the scene after 'police incident' on motorway

A man has died after a ‘police incident’ on the M1 motorway near to the Yorkshire border.

Derbyshire Police said it received reports of a ‘concern for safety’ as a person was in the road between junctions 29A and 29 southbound of the M1.

Emergency services attended, and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Police statement said: “The man’s family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”