M1 closure: One junction of the motorway in Yorkshire to be closed overnight

The motorway will be closed between junction 34 and 35.

National Highways said: "M1 northbound and southbound Jct 34 to Jct 35. Carriageway closures for bridge works. Diversion route in place via local highway authority network."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Yorkshire this weekend, the A1 will be closed northbound between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge from 9pm on Friday (Feb 25) and 6am on Monday (Feb 28).

The A1(M) will be closed both northbound and southbound at junction 47, where the slip roads and entry roads will be closed for junction improvements.

The A180 is also closed heading eastbound and westbound between Brocklesy to Pyewipe, for improvement to the carrigeway. Diversions are in place on local roads.

The A61 is also closed in both directions between Westwood and Tankersley in South Yorkshire. These road closures are in place for electrical works.