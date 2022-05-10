The incident happened on the Southbound carriageway of the M1, Junction 44.

At 12.38am, the body of a man, believed to have fallen from the A639 bridge over the M1, was found on the carriageway where he may have been struck by a vehicle.

The motorway was closed in both directions whilst investigative work was carried out.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death and the coroner’s office have been informed.

Anyone with information that may assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting log 44 of the 9th May.