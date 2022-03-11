The motorway will be closed at junction 33 in South Yorkshire so work can be carried out on Haworth Hall Bridge.

National Highways will be carrying out the work to ensure the bridge is protected from the weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency will enew the waterproofing, expansion joints, road surface, markings, and studs on the south side of the bridge, starting on March 11.

The M1 will be closed at junction 33 for a weekend due to maintenance work

The weather-dependent work will last for a week and will require a full weekend closure until the morning of March 14 and an overnight closure after that, until March 18.

The southern part of the interchange and the northbound exit slip road at junction 33 will be closed from 8pm on March 11 until 6am on March 14.

Traffic planning to leave the M1 at junction 33 for the A630 or Sheffield will be diverted to junction 34 and the A631 Europa Link Road onto the A630 or Poplar Way.

M1 northbound traffic at Rotherway Roundabout will divert onto the A630, A6178 and M1 junction 34.

From March 14 the work will be carried out under overnight lane closures between 8pm and 6am each night.

National Highways Project Manager Esref Ulas said: “This work will make sure the carriageway and the bridge are well maintained and protected from unfavourable weather conditions, reducing the need for unplanned roadworks in the area.”