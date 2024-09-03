Motorists taking the M1 near Leeds are being reminded to allow extra time for their journey due to roadworks - but there is an end to the disruption in sight.

With the school term starting again, increased delays are expected between between junctions 43 (Belle Isle) and 47 (Parlington), where National Highways is replacing the current central barrier with a concrete version.

The current closure of lane three is set to be removed between junctions 46 (Austhorpe) and 47 from September 16, which is six weeks ahead of schedule. The 50mph speed limit will also be removed from this section, meaning the three lanes of the M1 will be open on both sides from early October.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We’re pleased that we’ll be able to finish the first phase of the scheme earlier than planned. However, while we make these improvements, we advise people to allow more time for their journeys in this area, especially during the morning and afternoon peak traffic periods.”

The work involving replacing the central barrier is to increase safety, as the new concrete barrier is even stronger than the current metal ones. It reduces the risk of vehicles crossing over into the other carriageway in the event of a crash.

The work began between junction 46 and 47 in March, and was extended to cover as far down as junction 43 at the start of August. The entire scheme is set to be completed by May.