Published 7th Mar 2025
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 15:57 BST
A bridge joint defect, on the M1 in Yorkshire, has caused lane closures overnight and delays for drivers.

National Highways has warned drivers lanes will be closed on part of the M1 in Yorkshire, overnight, following a bridge joint defect.

Lanes one and two of four remain closed on Friday (Mar 7), on the M1 northbound between junction 34 and junction 35 near Sheffield due to a bridge joint defect.

Drivers face delays until Saturday morning.

From 8pm on Friday, lanes one, two and three will be closed until 6am on Saturday (Mar 8), for emergency repairs.

National Highways has warned drivers of delays and asked people to “please allow extra time for your journey”.

This issue has carried on from Thursday (Mar 6), when there was three miles of congestion.

