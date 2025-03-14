Speed limits through a set of roadworks on the M1 are set to be removed two months early after the work was finished ahead of schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways was carrying out works to upgrade the central barrier on the M1 southbound between junctions 47 and 43 in West Yorkshire.

The work, which saw a wire barrier replaced with a mixture of concrete and steel, was due to finish in May but has been completed two months early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drainage and lighting was also improved while the work was taking place, while sectins of the carriageway around junction 45 has also been resurfaced.

The steel barrier has been installed as thearea runs through a former open cast mine area which means concrete could crack.

National Highways has now confirmed the speed restrictions and associated traffic management set ups will be removed by the end of the month.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We’re very pleased to say the barrier has now been completed, well ahead of May as originally scheduled. We have been working a mix of night and day shifts to finish this scheme as safely and quickly as possible, doing our best to keep disruption to a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signs warn driviers of speed limits on the M1 in Northamptonshire

“We appreciate this scheme has caused delays since it began and we’re very grateful to road users for bearing with us while we’ve worked to get it completed. Once again, thank you for your patience.”

In April, National Highways will now be carrying out maintenance work on two bridges which carry local roads over the M1 at Sharpe Lane and Lingwell Gate.

The scheme will be undertaken in different phases and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

Mr Edwards added: “We expect disruption especially during peak times but have minimised this where possible by trying to maintain as many lanes as possible while carrying out the work.