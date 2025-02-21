Drivers have been reminded of the 50mph speed limit on the M1 in Yorkshire after police said ‘hundreds’ of people have been caught speeding every day.

South Yorkshire Police issued the warning relating to the 50mph speed limit which is currently in place on the M1 at junction 34, across the Tinsley Viaduct.

The speed limit has been put in place due to ongoing works on the carriageway, which has seen 50mph limit for cars heading both north and south on the carriageway.

There are currently three safety barriers on the carriageway, and the work to repair the damage is expected to be complete by the end of March.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The speed limit is in place on the north and southbound carriageways and has been implemented due to damage to three safety barriers on the carriageway.

“Our safety camera and ticket processing team is seeing hundreds of offences committed daily from people not respecting the limit; don’t get caught out.

“The damage is expected to be fixed by the end of March.

“Thank you to everyone for their patience and remember everyone has a part to play in creating safer roads.”

Tinsley Viaduct

National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said: “Drivers are advised of a 50mph speed limit on the M1 in South Yorkshire. This speed limit is in place on the north and southbound carriageways at Tinsley Viaduct, near junction 34.

“The limits have been implemented for everyone’s safety due to damage to three parapets on the viaduct, and aim to reduce the risk of further damage caused by collisions in the area. The parapets are expected to be fixed by the end of March 2025.