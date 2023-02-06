One lane is closed on the M1 in Yorkshire, traffic officers have said.

Lane five of five is closed on the M1 heading northbound between junction 41 and 42 near Wakefield following a crash. There are delays of 30 minutes and congestion stretching back for four miles, according to National Highways.

The agency, which runs major roads across Yorkshire and the rest of the country, said: “Lane 5 (of 5) is closed on the M1 northbound between J41 and J42 near Wakefield following a collision. There are delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times and 4 miles of congestion approaching the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the A1 heading northbound is also experiencing long delays due to a crash this morning.

Delays are building on the M1 heading northbound near Wakefield