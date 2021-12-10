M1 traffic: Motorway closed in both directions near Barnsley

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted to say the motorway has been closed in both directions between junction 37 for Barnsley and junction 36 for Hoyldon.

A tweet from the agency said: "The #M1 in #Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J37 #Barnsley and J36 for #Hoyldon due to an incident being led by @SYPOperations. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building. Keep following the feed for further updates and diversion routes details."