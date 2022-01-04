Starting today (January 4), work will begin on the M1 Rainstorth Bridge between junction 34 (Meadowhall) and 35 (Thorpe Hesley), near Sheffield.

National Highways, the agency which looks after the country's major roads, will replace old steel grills and service ducts which give engineers access to the inside and underside of the bridge for safety inspections and servicing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is expected to take around two to three months, and during this time there will be closures and speed limits enforced.

Part of the M1 will be closed

The M1 will be fully closed between junction 34 and 35 on one side of the carriageway and lanes 2, 3 and 4 closed on the opposite side. During full closures of either carriageway, lane 1 on the opposite side of the road will remain open to traffic. The northbound carriageway will be fully closed first. A 50mph speed limit will be in place for the safety of road users and the workforce.

Signed diversions will be in place, which have been agreed in advance with police and the local authority.

Southbound traffic will use the A629 and the A6109 before re-joining the M1 at Meadowhall Interchange. Northbound traffic will use the A6109 and A629 before re-joining the M1 at junction 35.

National Highways project manager Sujad Hussain said: “This work will make sure that the bridge remains in good condition, reducing the need for further repairs in the future.