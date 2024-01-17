M1 traffic: Over an hour of rush hour delays as van overturns in crash

Motorists are experiencing delays of more than an hour on the M1 after a van overturned in a crash.

Recovery and collision clear-up work is complete and all lanes are open on the M1 northbound between J41 for Carr Gate and J42 for Lofthouse Interchange following the earlier incident.

However, there are significant delays for motorists.

More than seven miles of congestion is causing delays of over an hour during rush hour, it is reported.

National Highways said: “Please allow time for delays to ease.