The M1 was closed southbound between Junction 44 (Rothwell) and Junction 42 (Lofthouse Interchange) near Leeds on Sunday morning (May 29) following a serious crash.

National Highways announced the closure at approximately 7.45am, and warned of delays as police worked at the scene.

The road opened again at around 8.40am.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey," National Highways said.

Motorists were asked to take the following diversion.

Diversion

Follow the solid diamond symbol

Exit M1 J44, take the 1st exit on to A639.

Continue on the A639 and at the roundabout with the A642, take the 2nd exit on to the A642.

Join the M62 at J30, travelling westbound to Lofthouse Interchange.

Exit M62 J29 and take the 1st exit to rejoin the M1 southbound.