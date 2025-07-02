M1 traffic: Severe rush hour delays as carriageway closed due to serious crash
Police have closed a section of the M1 this morning.
The southbound M1 around J41 (Carr Gate/East Ardsley) has been closed as emergency services deal with a serious crash, West Yorkshire Police said.
The closure is likely to remain in place for some time.
The AA reported severe delays after the road was closed at around 8.15am on Wednesday.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
More to follow.
