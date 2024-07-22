M1 traffic Yorkshire: M1 reopens after closure in Yorkshire due to 'police led incident'
At around 13:37 National Highways Traffic Officers assisted in a West Yorkshire Police led incident by implementing traffic management for a full closure of the M1 in both directions near Wakefield.
The carriageway is currently closed in both directions.
UPDATE 4.15PM
A spokesperson said: “The #M1 has re-opened in both directions between J40 #Wakefield and J41 #Tingley following a Police led incident.
“Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”
Diversion Routes
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs if heading southbound.
Exit the M1 at J41 and at the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A650
Proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (J28)
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A653 (Dewsbury Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 3 miles to the junction with the B6128
Turn left onto B6128 (Owl lane) and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile to the roundabout with the A638
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to re-join the M1 at J40.
Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound.
Driving north, exit the M1 motorway using J40 exit slip and proceed to the end of the slip road.
At this roundabout, take the 1st exit on to the A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the roundabout with B6128.
At this roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto B6128 (Owl Lane) and proceed for approx. 1 mile along this road to the signalised junction with A653.
At the signalised junction, turn right onto A653 (Leeds Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the roundabout with the M62 (junction 28).
At this roundabout, take the 4th exit to join the M62 eastbound and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile until you begin to approach junction 29 of M62 (Lofthouse Interchange)
Re-join the M1 northbound or continue eastbound on M62 as required.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
