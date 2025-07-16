M1 Yorkshire: Drivers warned of motorway delays due to lorry fire near Rotherham
Traffic has been halted on the M1 southbound due to a lorry fire on Wednesday (Jul 16).
The incident occurred between junctions 33 (Rotherham) and 32 (M18) in South Yorkshire following a lorry fire.
Emergency services are currently at the scene, working to manage the situation.
Drivers are experiencing significant delays as long queues continue to build in the area.
Motorists are advised to avoid the affected stretch of the M1 and seek alternative routes where possible to help reduce congestion.
The incident has caused severe disruption to traffic flow, and authorities are urging drivers to remain patient while emergency teams work to clear the scene.
Roads did initially close, but reopened shortly after 10am.
