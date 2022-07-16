M18 closed and Air Ambulance called after serious incident in South Yorkshire

The incident happened between Junction 1 (A1M) and Junction 2 (Maltby) at about 11am on Saturday, July 16.

Both southbound and northbound carriageways were closed to allow the Air Ambulance to land.

12.30PM UPDATE: All road closures have now been removed

The M18 has been closed due to a serious incident in South Yorkshire. The northbound carriageway has been reopened but a closure remains in place southbound.

All closures on the northbound carriageway have been removed.

Closures remain in place southbound.

South Yorkshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers remain on scene.

Highways England has asked people to avoid the area.

It has issued the following diversion routes:

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit at J2 and take the 3rd exit on to the A1M northbound

Exit A1M at J36, take the 1st exit on to A630

Travel along the A630 until the roundabout with the A6123 (Mushroom Roundabout)

Take the 1st exit on to the A6123, and stay on this road until the roundabout with the A631 (Worrygoose Roundabout)

Merge on to the A631 and proceed along this road, rejoin the M18 at J1

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.