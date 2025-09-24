M18 crash: Major delays of more than one hour after crash involving lorry
Commuters are facing delays of more than one hour on Wednesday morning after a crash between a car and lorry.
One lane has been closed on the M18 Northbound from J3 A6182 White Rose Way (St Catherines) to J4 A630 West Moor Link (West Moor) following the crash.
An earlier update noted a slip road closure following a broken down vehicle on White Rose Way.
Drivers have been warned of delays which could be up to 90 minutes.
More to follow.