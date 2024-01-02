M18 crash: Man in his 30s dies after being hit by lorry on Yorkshire motorway
The incident happened at around 6.40am on the M18 near Doncaster. Police were called to the scene following reports of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian. The lorry driver stopped to assist the police and no arrests have been made.
The motorway was closed in both directions within junction two, for the A1(M) Doncaster, well into the afternoon and eventually opened shortly before 2pm. Delays of up to an hour were reported by drivers, while other also reported seeing an air ambulance landing at the scene.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 6.41am this morning (January 2) to reports of a serious road collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian at junction two of the M18 Northbound in Doncaster.
“Officers attended alongside the ambulance service, and sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. His family have been informed.
"The lorry driver stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.
"The section of the M18 over the A1 was closed, with traffic diverted to avoid the closure as officers continued their enquiries. The motorway has since reopened.”Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, is asked to report it to police on 101 quoting incident number 132 of January 2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.