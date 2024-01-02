A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a lorry on a motorway in Yorkshire.

The incident happened at around 6.40am on the M18 near Doncaster. Police were called to the scene following reports of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian. The lorry driver stopped to assist the police and no arrests have been made.

The motorway was closed in both directions within junction two, for the A1(M) Doncaster, well into the afternoon and eventually opened shortly before 2pm. Delays of up to an hour were reported by drivers, while other also reported seeing an air ambulance landing at the scene.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 6.41am this morning (January 2) to reports of a serious road collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian at junction two of the M18 Northbound in Doncaster.

There were long delays on the M18 on Tuesday morning following a fatal collision

“Officers attended alongside the ambulance service, and sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. His family have been informed.

"The lorry driver stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.