Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the crash between Junction 2 and Junction 3 of the M18 near Doncaster on Monday night to reports a lorry had crashed into the central reservation.

The lorry caught fire and the driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene according to police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family have been informed and are being supported by roads policing officers at this time, police said.

Police stock

The scene remains in place at this time.

In a statement released on social media, South Yorkshire Police said: "Drivers travelling southbound will leave the carriageway at Junction 2 and come back on to the M18 at the other side of the junction.