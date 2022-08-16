M18 lorry crash: Driver dies after lorry crashed into central reservation and caught fire
A man in his 60s has died after a lorry crashed into a central reservation on the M18 and caught fire, police said.
Officers were called to the crash between Junction 2 and Junction 3 of the M18 near Doncaster on Monday night to reports a lorry had crashed into the central reservation.
The lorry caught fire and the driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene according to police.
His family have been informed and are being supported by roads policing officers at this time, police said.
The scene remains in place at this time.
In a statement released on social media, South Yorkshire Police said: "Drivers travelling southbound will leave the carriageway at Junction 2 and come back on to the M18 at the other side of the junction.
"All drivers are being informed so they can plan their journeys accordingly at this time."