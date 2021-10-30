M18 traffic: Body found on motorway after early morning collision, police confirm

Police have confirmed a body has been found at Junction 1 of the M18 this morning.

By Kev Rogers
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 2:06 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 2:08 pm
Police have closed the M18 and a bridge over the motorway

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called at around 2.45am this morning (October 30) to reports a body had been found at junction 1 of the M18 motorway on the northbound carriageway, near to Bawtry Road.

The spokeman said: “The M18 is currently closed at J 1 on the northbound carriageway, near to Bawtry Road, Rotherham, due to a reported collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing and the carriageway is closed to allow these enquiries to take place.

“It is expected to remain closed for some time. Our officers remain at the scene whilst they conduct their enquiries.

“The bridge over the carriageway is closed to pedestrians at this time.”

Bawtry Rd has been closed by the police. Bus Services Service X1, X10,10 and 110 are diverting towards Maltby (X1) via Church Lane.

M18PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceRotherham