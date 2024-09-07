A serious crash has closed a Yorkshire motorway, police have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M18 northbound between junction 1 for Bramley and junction 2 for the A1M junction 35, near Rotherham, has been closed due to a ‘serious multi-vehicle collision’.

The crash happened at around 3am this morning (Sep 7) and emergency services are on the scene. It is not yet known when the road is expected to reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that the M18 in Rotherham is currently closed between junctions one and two in the Northbound direction due to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”

National Highways, the agency which looks after major roads and motorways across Yorkshire, said: “The M18 remains closed northbound between J1 (Bramley) and J2 (#A1M J35) due to a serious multi vehicle collision.

“There is no ETA for reopening at this time, trapped traffic is currently being turned around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion route has been put in place which is as follows:

Driving North, exit the M18 at Junction 1 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A631 and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A6021.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A6021 and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A6123.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A6123 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A630.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630 and proceed along this road to the junction with the A1(M) (Junction 36).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A1(M) Southbound and proceed along this road to the junction with the M18 (A1(M) J35/M18 J2 Interchange).

Exit A1(M) Southbound using junction (A1(M) J35/M18 J2 Interchange) offslip and proceed to the end of the slip road.