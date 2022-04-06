National Highways: Yorkshire said two lanes were closed between the M18 junction for Hatfield and junction one for Tudworth.

The agency said a car and a lorry were involved in a crash, which left the car on its roof. Delays are building on the M180 and the M18 itself.

The crash is thought to have happened at around 7.30am. There are no reports of injuries currently.

Delays are building on the M18

It tweeted: "2 (of 3) lanes closed on the #M180 eastbound between #M18 #Hatfield and J1 (#Tudworth), due to a collision involving a car and lorry. The car has overturned and come to rest on its roof. Delays are building on the #M18."

Shortly before 9am, there were four miles of delays on the M18 heading northbound, and National Highways: Yorkshire said the incident is causing delays of around 25 to 30 minutes.