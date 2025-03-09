UPDATE: The road reopened shortly before 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serious ‘multi-vehicle’ collision has closed a motorway this afternoon (Mar 9).

Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service have both been called to the scene of the crash on the M180 between junction four for Broughton/Brigg and junction five for Barnetby le Wold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from National Highways, which looks after motorways and major roads across the country, are also on the scene.

A statement from National Highways said: “The M180 in Lincolnshire is closed eastbound between J4 (Broughton/Brigg) and J5 (Barnetby le Wold) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Following a serious multi-vehicle collision the M180 eastbound has been closed to allow Humberside Police and Humberside Fire to work safely at scene.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M180 westbound.

A diversion route has been put in place for those affected by the closure:

Road users are advised to follow the 'Hollow Circle' diversion symbol on road signs.