M180 closure: 'Multi-vehicle collision' closes motorway as emergency services race to the scene
Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service have both been called to the scene of the crash on the M180 between junction four for Broughton/Brigg and junction five for Barnetby le Wold.
Officers from National Highways, which looks after motorways and major roads across the country, are also on the scene.
A statement from National Highways said: “The M180 in Lincolnshire is closed eastbound between J4 (Broughton/Brigg) and J5 (Barnetby le Wold) due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“Following a serious multi-vehicle collision the M180 eastbound has been closed to allow Humberside Police and Humberside Fire to work safely at scene.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
A diversion route has been put in place for those affected by the closure:
Road users are advised to follow the 'Hollow Circle' diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit the M180 eastbound at J4 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A15.
- At the next roundabout (Briggate Lodge Roundabout) take the 3rd exit onto the A18 eastbound, towards Brigg/Scawby.
- Remain on the A18 for approximately 7 miles, passing through Brigg, until you reach the roundabout with Kings Road near Barnetby le Wold.
- Take the 1st exit at the roundabout and the continue to the Barnetby Interchange/M180 J5 taking the 4th exit to re-join the M180 eastbound.
