Humberside Police confirmed a woman - who was a passenger in the car - died at the scene of the crash on the M180 on Saturday (May 14).
The force was called to the scene after a grey Ford Focus left the eastbound carriageway between junction 3, for the M181, and junction 4, for the A15, at around 9.15pm.
A statement from Humberside Police said: "Unfortunately, a female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.
"The driver was taken to hospital for treatment on minor injuries."
Anyone with dashcam footage - or anyone who may have seen the car before the crash - is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting incident number 602 of May 14.