M606 closure: Boy, 11, seriously injured after crash closes Yorkshire motorway for almost 12 hours
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to the M606 just before junction three heading northbound following reports of a crash between a car and a wagon.
Four people - included an 11-year-old boy - were injured.
An air ambulance was called to the scene, while other emergency services and the National Highways team were also in attendance.
The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening, the force said.
The three other people were also taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The road reopened in the early hours of this morning (February 18).
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.39pm yesterday (February 17) emergency services were called to the M606 just before junction 3 Northbound to reports a car and wagon were in collision.
“Four people were taken to hospital. A 11 year old boy suffered serious injuries that are not life threatening. Three other people were treated for minor injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing by the Roads Policing Unit.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1319 of February 17.
