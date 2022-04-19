M606 incident: Police confirm man's body found beside motorway in Bradford

The road was closed in both directions for sevearal hours and traffic was held.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are attending on the M606 after a man’s body was found by the side of the motorway at just before 7am. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full facts of what has happened. Road closures were put in place north and southbound from the Staygate roundabout. The incident remains ongoing and drivers are urged to avoid the area."
The road has now partially re-opened.