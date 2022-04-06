National Highways: Yorkshire has confirmed that the M62 hasbeen closed between junction 36 for Goole and junction 37 for Howden.

Fire crews and Humberside Police were also sent to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency said: "The M62 in the East Riding of Yorkshire is closed eastbound between J35 (M18/Rawcliffe) and J36 (Goole), due to a serious collision involving multiple vehicles.

There are delays on the M62

"The incident occurred shortly before 10am this morning. One of the vehicles caught fire.

"Humberside Police, Fire & Rescue Services, Ambulance and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene."

Police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Humberside Police tweeted: "Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision on the eastbound M62 between Goole and Howden. The road is closed in both directions from junction 36. Please avoid the area where possible.

The diversio route suggested by National Highways is as follows:

Road users are advised to follow both the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit M62 at J35 on to the M18 southbound

Exit the M18 at J6, take the 3rd exit on to the A614.

Travel along the A614 and rejoin at J36

Route for traffic travelling on M18 northbound:

Exit M18 at J7 and join M62 westbound

Exit the M62 at J34

Take the 4th exit and rejoin the M62 eastbound