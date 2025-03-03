A man has died in a crash on the M62 which has caused severe delays for commuters heading to Leeds.

At around 11:30pm on Sunday (Mar 2), police responded to a fatal crash on the M62 between Junction 19 and 18 in Middleton, on the A6046.

Initial enquiries have established an Audi A5 S line car was travelling on the M62 before it came off the carriageway and collided with a bridge.

It has been reported the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Police have said they believe no other vehicles were involved.

However, a 24-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

Commuters were facing 90-minute delays and 12-mile tailbacks in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire after part of the road was closed overnight.

The M62 remains closed westbound on Monday (Mar 3), which has caused more severe delays and congestion.

Detective Constable Rachael Stafford from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said; “Since we became aware of the incident last night, we deployed officers to the scene and are now in a position to appeal to any members of the public who were on that stretch of road last night and can help with our enquiries, this could include those who have access to dashcam footage.