M62 closure: Drivers warned of delays after second weekend closure of M62 for bridge work
The cross-Pennine motorway is closed eastbound between junction 18 and 20 from 9pm on Friday (Sep 20) until 6am on Monday (Sep 23). The westbound carriageway will be closed between junction 20 and junction 19 at Heywood.
It is similar to the closure that took place earlier this month as the bridge at Castleton was demolished by workers.
The motorway carries around 120,000 vehicles a day and is the country’s only trans-Pennine motorway linking Liverpool and Hull and the major cities of Manchester and Leeds in between.
National Highways, which runs motorways and major roads across the country, is warning driver to plan their trips of delay journeys ahead of the closure this weekend.
The diversion for eastbound drivers will use the strategic road network with drivers from the M66 or clockwise M60 travelling to junction 21 of the M60 at Chadderton where they should then use the northbound A663 (Broadway) and northbound A627M to join the M62 at junction 20.
Drivers diverted off the westbound M62 at junction 20 should join the southbound A627(M) and then use the westbound A664 and northbound A6046 to re-join the M62 at junction 19.
Gary Farrell, National Highways’ senior network planner (resilience), said: “During the first weekend closure we had significant if unsurprising congestion at times on the approaches to the closure along both the clockwise M60 and westbound M62 as well as the diversion routes.
“This weekend, queues are likely again along the M60, M62 and diversion routes especially during the day and we strongly urge people planning to travel to delay their journeys or use alternative routes well away from this part of the motorway network.
“At the very least people should be checking for congestion or incidents before setting out and leaving extra time for journeys. There is plenty of live information available on our website at www.trafficengland.com, on X or from our 24-7 customer call centre at 0300 123 5000. Even a quick glance at the map on your mobile phone before leaving the house will tell you how far back the queues are.”
